Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 8-14

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 8-14.

Bojangles #862, 625 River Hwy., Mooresville, 94.50/A

Brawley Market, 792 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A

Chef’s Garage, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

D & D Express #17, 1504 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 90/A

Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, 99/A

Domino’s #8993, 265-D Main St., Troutman, 98.50/A

Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Dunkin Donuts 357532, 1007 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A

El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 92/A

Extra Catering, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Flock, 129A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A

Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 93/A

I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Iron Grill, 125 Trade Court, Suite B, Mooresville, 96/A

Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 92/A

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Lake Norman Catering LLC, 1178-H River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90/A

Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 97.50/A

The Wobbly Butt Taproom & Eatery, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 95.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

