Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 8-14

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 8-14.
Bojangles #862, 625 River Hwy., Mooresville, 94.50/A
Brawley Market, 792 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A
Chef’s Garage, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
D & D Express #17, 1504 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, 90/A
Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, 99/A
Domino’s #8993, 265-D Main St., Troutman, 98.50/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Dunkin Donuts 357532, 1007 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 99/A
El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 92/A
Extra Catering, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Flock, 129A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 97/A
Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 97/A
Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 93/A
I Bambini’s, 2787-9 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, 95/A
Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A
Iron Grill, 125 Trade Court, Suite B, Mooresville, 96/A
Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 92/A
Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Lake Norman Catering LLC, 1178-H River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90/A
Lotus Chinese Restaurant, 163 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Smokin’ Southern Cantina, 121 N. Center St., Suite 103, Statesville, 97.50/A
The Wobbly Butt Taproom & Eatery, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.