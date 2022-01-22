 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Jan. 9-15
Restaurant inspections

1-23 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.

AmStar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A

China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 94/A

Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 92/B

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #342371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

Firehouse Subs, 489-C River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Food Lion #2213 Deli, 516-10 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2213 Produce, 516 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 93/A

Golden Corral, 120 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Hampton Inn, 119 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Harris Teeter #274 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Harris Teeter #274 Meat/Seafood, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Harris Teeter #274 Produce, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 99/A

Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Harris Teeter #99 Meat/Seafood, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Harris Teeter #99 Produce, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Heavenly Hoagie, 516-4 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A

Lake Norman Grocery, 1208 River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Longhorn Steakhouse #5620, 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Produce, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar #2, 106 Argus Lane, Ste B, Mooresville, 96/A

Mi Amiche, 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite 3, Mooresville, 96/A

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Starbucks – Harris Teeter #99, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Starbucks–Harris Teeter #274, 118 Argus Lane, Mooresville, 100/A

Subway #54340, 1098-G Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Sushi @ The Lake Too, 690 Suite F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Towneplace Suites Breakfast, 139 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

