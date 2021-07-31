 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 18-24
0 Comments
alert featured top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 18-24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
8-1 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 18-24.

55 Prime, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A

BJ’s Deli #118, 141 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92/A

Cantina 1511, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 95/A

Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 97/A

Dairy Queen #272489, 131 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Food Lion #1411 Deli, 1737-C Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Food Lion #1411 Produce, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Food Lion #2528 Deli-Bakery, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2633 Deli/Bakery, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 97/A

Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93/A

Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 81.50/B

Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Pho Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 93/A

Quality Mart #50, 907 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90/A

Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que #26, 328 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Starbucks #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Subway #22823, 1923 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A

Subway #37776, 1247 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics