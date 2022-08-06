 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 24-30

8-7 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 24-30.

Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 99/A

Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Bojangles #2035, 107 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 87/B

Dulcet & Delish Café, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 99/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #342371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #812 Deli, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A

Food Lion #812 Produce, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 99/A

Harris Teeter #274 Produce, 118 Argus Lane, Village at Byers Creek, Mooresville, 97/A

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Suite N, Mooresville, 95/A

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 94/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar #2, 106 Argus Lane, Suite B, Mooresville, 95/A

McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

On the Nines Bistro and Cocktails, 205 Golf Court Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 93.50/A

Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 95/A

QuikTrip #1009, 680 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Starbucks & Deli @ Target, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Starbucks-Harris Teeter #274, 118 Argus Lane, Mooresville, 98/A

Subway #32503 Walmart-MRSVL, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A

Target #1505 Snack Bar, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Ultimate Bar & Grill, 455 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

