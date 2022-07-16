 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 3-6


North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 3-6.

Amstar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A

Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 93/A

Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98/A

Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

