Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 3-6

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 3-6.
Amstar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A
Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 93/A
Meadows Italiano, 823 Oakridge Farm Highway, Suite A, Mooresville, 98/A
Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.