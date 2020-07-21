Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 5-11

American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Dr., Statesville, 96/A
Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 98.50/A
Chili’s — Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Domino’s #8993, 265-D Main St., Troutman, 95/A
Rushco Lakepoint Market, 1100 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
This is an incomplete list. The remainder will be in the following week.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 5-11.
