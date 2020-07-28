Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 5-18
View Comments
top story

Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 5-18

Only $3 for 13 weeks

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 5-18.

7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Chick-fil-A Mooresville, 457 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Chili’s – Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A

Chip’s Café, 1876 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92/A

Coffee House, 1449 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A

Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 92/A

Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Dunkin Donuts #354780, 1723 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336996, 214 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #342371, 651 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Ingle’s #150 Produce, 720 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

Ingle’s Starbuck’s #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A

Jin-Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333A Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A

Lake Mountain Coffee, 110 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

McDonald’s #5757, 3203 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 92.50/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 92.50/A

Olde Towne Sweets, 107 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Papa Johns #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

Pizza Hut #317478, 123 Julian Place, Troutman, 98/A

Poke Bros., 510 River Highway, Suite 17, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 98.50/A

Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Rene’s Sweet Treats, 694 Brawley School Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Soft Touch Dairy Bar, 905 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

Sports Page Food & Spirits, 128-D Argus Lane, Mooresville, 96/A

Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 116 W. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Zaika Indian Cuisine, 119 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 93/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics