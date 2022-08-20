Iredell County restaurant inspections: July 7-13

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 7-13.
Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 97/A
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 97.50/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 95.50/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 93.50/A
Gunter’s Country Store, 2328 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, 93/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 91.50/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 97.50/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A
Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 85.50/B
Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Randy’s BBQ, 213 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 95.50/A
Rocky River BP, 1327 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Toucans Lakefront, 167 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Turn 4 Pizza, 798 F Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.