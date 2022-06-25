Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 12-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 12-18.
Burger Barn, 1431 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A
Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Domino’s #8911, 1357 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A
Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A
Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #G135962, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 95/A
Tru By Hilton Foodservice, 117 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.