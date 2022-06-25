 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 12-18

  • 0
6-26 restaurant insepctions
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 12-18.

Burger Barn, 1431 West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A

Chili’s-Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Domino’s #8911, 1357 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #552 Deli, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A

Food Lion #552 Produce, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 99/A

Jeffrey’s, 117 Trade Court, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #G135962, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A

People are also reading…

Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 95/A

Tru By Hilton Foodservice, 117 Alcove Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rain didn’t stop senior prom fun

Rain didn’t stop senior prom fun

On June 3, Cadence Mooresville’s senior living community on East Waterlynn Road, hosted a prom for its residents using the theme of Barn Dance…

Now that we know we can, will we?

Now that we know we can, will we?

Fallout from the ongoing pandemic, the resulting economic challenges, and world events are being felt by all of us. However, as is often the c…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law