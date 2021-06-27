 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 13-19
Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 13-19

6-27 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 13-19.

Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 92/A

El Cerro Reyes, 655 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville,

96.50/A

Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 92/A

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 279 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Lake Norman Catering LLC, 1178-H River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Quiktrip #1008, 161 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 94/A

Tony’s Pizza, 688 F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 94/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

