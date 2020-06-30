Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 14-20
View Comments
special report top story

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 14-20

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Restaurant Inspection Scores (copy)

Bojangles #437, 1612 East Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Heavenly Hoagie, 516-4 River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A

Outback Steakhouse, 979 Folger Dr., Statesville, 95.50/A

Quicktrip #1008, 161 West Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Quicktrip #1009, 680 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Starbucks #8765, 489 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 14-20.

View Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics