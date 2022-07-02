 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 19-25

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 19-25.

American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Chef’s Garage, 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, 96.50/A

Del Sur Fresh Mex & Cantina, 129 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 90/A

Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 92.50/A

Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 97/A

Iron Grill, 125 Trade Court, Suite B, Mooresville, 97/A

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Publix #1519 Deli, 631 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Walmart #1662 Deli/Bakery, 1116 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

