Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, June 20-26.
Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 96/A
Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 97/A
Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
Mi Amiche, 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite 3, Mooresville, 98/A
Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.