Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 20-26
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 20-26

7-4 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, June 20-26.

Fusion Bowl, 126 Mooresville Common Way, Suite 1, Mooresville, 96/A

Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 97/A

Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 98/A

Mi Amiche, 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite 3, Mooresville, 98/A

Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

