 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 26-July 2

  • 0
7-10 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 26-July 2.

7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A

Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A

Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 84/B

Gunter’s Family Kitchen, 1499 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 96/A

Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A

People are also reading…

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

Salty Caper 2, 134A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 98.50/A

TerraBella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Hospitals welcome two new leaders

Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers welcome Gregory Smith, network director of information technology and Marie Blevins, administra…

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy