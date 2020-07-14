Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 28-July 4
Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 28-July 4

Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 92.50/A

Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95/A

Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 90/A

Extra Catering, 1178 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Wendy’s #797630, 1006 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 28-July 4.

