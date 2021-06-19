 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 6-12
Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 6-12

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 6-12.

Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96/A

Dixie’s Fish & Chicken, 504 N. Main St., Troutman, 90.50/A

Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery,1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Food Lion #812 Deli, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Food Lion #812 Produce, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A

Fujisan Sushi, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 100/A

Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A

McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 465 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Salty Caper 2, 134A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Starbucks Coffee #13421, Mount Mourne Springs, 245 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Sumo Shack, 235 Medical Park Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, 96/A

The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 93/A

Village Inn Pizza #2, 3233 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

