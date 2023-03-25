North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 12-18.
Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 95/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 92/A
Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 96/A
Iron Thunder Saloon and Grille, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 98/A
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Novanta Pizzeria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 94/A
O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 90/A
Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Sebastiano’s 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.