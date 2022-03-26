Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Brooklyn Boy’s Pizza, 119A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A
China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 95/A
Great Wok, 129 B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 1333 Shearers Road, Suite A, Mooresville, 93/A
Kabab N Grill, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 92/A
Koong Thai, 3446 E. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
People are also reading…
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 92.50/A
Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 99/A
McDonald’s #4740, 109 Limerick Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Pizza Hut #35596, 1333-C Shearers Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Rocky River BP, 1327 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 688A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Terrabella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 91.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.