Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 14-20
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 14-20.

Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 95/A

China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 94/A

El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93/A

Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 91/A

Lake Norman Grocery, 1208 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 92/A

Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar #2, 106 Argus Lane, Suite B, Mooresville, 98/A

O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A

Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

