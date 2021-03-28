Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 14-20.
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 95/A
China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 94/A
El Primo, 1423 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93/A
Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 91/A
Lake Norman Grocery, 1208 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 92/A
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar #2, 106 Argus Lane, Suite B, Mooresville, 98/A
O’Charley’s #385, 604 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.