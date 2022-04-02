Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.
Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 100/A
Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 91/A
Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 92/A
Burger King #712, 256 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90.50/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
Dunkin Donuts #363062, 205 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A
Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
LKN Weddings & Events Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A
Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A
McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
On Tap, 188 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94/A
Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Starbucks #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.