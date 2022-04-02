 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 20-26

4-2 restaurant inspections
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 20-26.

Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 100/A

Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 91/A

Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 92/A

Burger King #712, 256 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Carolina Gourmet, 128 Overhill Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 99/A

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90.50/A

Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A

Dragon Golden Restaurant, 1529 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

Dunkin Donuts #363062, 205 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Food Lion #1317 Deli/Bakery, 3474 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #1317 Produce, 3473 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 90.50/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

LKN Weddings & Events Catering, 331 Alcove Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95.50/A

McAlister’s Deli #1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

On Tap, 188 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 94/A

Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94/A

Rice Fun, 690-C Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Starbucks #53855, 187-A Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Vesuvio’s, 118 Venture Lane, Statesville, 96.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

