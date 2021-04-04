 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 21-27
Restaurant inspections

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 21-27.

Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion #2633 Produce, 2187 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98.50/A

Koala-T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 95/A

McDonald’s #4740, 109 Limerick Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Wine Maestro, 690A Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 99/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

