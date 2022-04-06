 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 27-April 2

  • 0
4-10 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 27-April 2.

Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98/A

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A

Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 97/A

Bojangles #403, 275 Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97/A

Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 97/A

Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 94.50/A

Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 93/A

Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Ste H, Mooresville, 97/A

People are also reading…

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 92/A

Hello Me, 138 Village View Dr., Suite 103, Mooresville, 87/B

Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98/A

Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 98/A

Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 95/A

Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A

Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 93/A

Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 97.50/A

Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Hwy., Mooresville, 99/A

Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Hwy., Mooresville, 100/A

Poke Bros., 510 River Hwy., Suite 17, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Suite I, Statesville, 99/A

Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A

Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 85/B

Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Dr., Ste 107, Mooresville, 96/A

Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98.50/A

Trane Technologies Cafeteria, 800 Beaty St.-Bldg E, Davidson, 99/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia sanctions: NATO foreign ministers in Brussels for 2-day meeting