Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 27-April 2

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 27-April 2.
Amalfi’s Pizza #1, 1712 Old Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98/A
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A
Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 97/A
Bojangles #403, 275 Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97/A
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 97/A
Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, 94.50/A
Eddie’s on Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 93/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way, Ste H, Mooresville, 97/A
People are also reading…
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 92/A
Hello Me, 138 Village View Dr., Suite 103, Mooresville, 87/B
Iredell Memorial Hospital Kitchen, 557 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 98/A
Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill, 124 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, 98/A
Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 95/A
Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Logan’s Roadhouse #208, 1071 Glenway Dr., Statesville, 93/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Outback Steakhouse #3471, 592 River Hwy., Mooresville, 99/A
Pisces Sushi Bar and Lounge, 591-A River Hwy., Mooresville, 100/A
Poke Bros., 510 River Hwy., Suite 17, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Suite I, Statesville, 99/A
Shang Hai Kingdom Buffet, 1642 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 85/B
Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Dr., Ste 107, Mooresville, 96/A
Taqueria Mi Tierrita, 197 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 98.50/A
Trane Technologies Cafeteria, 800 Beaty St.-Bldg E, Davidson, 99/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.