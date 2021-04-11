 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 28-April 3
Restaurant inspections

4-11 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 28-April 3.>

China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 92/A

Food Lion No. 1570 Deli, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 99/A

Food Lion No.1570 Produce, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

McDonald’s No. 32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A

Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 94/A

Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station, Mooresville, 94/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70%.

