Iredell County restaurant inspections: March 28-April 3

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 28-April 3.>
China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 92/A
Food Lion No. 1570 Deli, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion No.1570 Produce, 835 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
McDonald’s No. 32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 94/A
Pizza Hut 35586, 116 Norman Station, Mooresville, 94/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70%.