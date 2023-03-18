North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 5-11.
Applebee’s #117, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A
China Garden III, 111 W. Church St., Troutman, 98.50A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Cracker Barrel #330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 98/A
Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Ichiban Hibachi Buffet, 124 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 91.50/A
Lancaster’s BBQ, 515 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Little Caesars #322234, 107 Commons Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, 89/B
People are also reading…
Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Pellegrino’s Trattoria, 276 N. Main St., Suite C, Troutman, 95.50/A
Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 93.50/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97/A
S Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 97/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.