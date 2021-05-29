 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 16-22
Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 16-22

5-30 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 16-22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A

Eddie’s On Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 93/A

Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 90/A

Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, 1411 Salisbury Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Suite B, Statesville, 96/A

Pie-In-The-Sky Pizza, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

