Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 16-22

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 16-22.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Eddie’s On Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 93/A
Kick Back Jack’s, 123 Ervin Road, Mooresville, 90/A
Lisa’s Restaurant & Lounge, 1411 Salisbury Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
McDonald’s #36261, 229 Mocksville Highway, Suite B, Statesville, 96/A
Pie-In-The-Sky Pizza, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.