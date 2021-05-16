 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 2-8
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 2-8

5-16 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 2-8.

Arby’s #7771, 116 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, 96/A

Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A

Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 91/A

Starbuck’s & Deli @ Target, 594 River Highway, Mooresville, 98/A

Toucans Lakefront, 167 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

