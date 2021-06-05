Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 23-29

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 23-29.
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 91.50/A
Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
Panera Bread 2966, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.