Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 23-29
Restaurant inspections

6-6 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 23-29.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 279 Williamson Road, Suite C, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 91.50/A

Fujisan Sushi #2528, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 99/A

Panera Bread 2966, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 95/A

Village Inn Pizza, 539M E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

