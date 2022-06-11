Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 29-June 4

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 29-June 4.
S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.