Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 30-June 5
Restaurant inspections

6-13 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 30-June 5.

Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 95/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

IHOP 3367, 476 River Highway, Mooresville, 97/A

Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 90/A

McDonald’s 3258, 110 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A

Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Wendy’s, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

