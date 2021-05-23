 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 9-15
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 9-15

5-23 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 9-15.

Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 97/A

Circle K, 255 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A

Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, 94.50/A

Grand Oak Pavilion (La-Tea-Da’s Catering & Events), 601 Williams St., Mooresville, 99.50/A

Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

