Iredell County restaurant inspections: May 9-15

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 9-15.
Charcoal Bar and Grill, 1215 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 97/A
Circle K, 255 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Culver’s of Mooresville, 388 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Road, 94.50/A
Grand Oak Pavilion (La-Tea-Da’s Catering & Events), 601 Williams St., Mooresville, 99.50/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 92/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.