Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 14-20
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.

Arby’s 7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Bojangles 403, 275 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A

Burger Barn, 1431 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92/A

Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 100/A

Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Cracker Barrel 330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A

El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant 2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A

Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.50/A

Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

Great Wok, 129B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A

Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 97/A

Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 99/A

McAlister’s Deli 1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 93/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A

Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 92/A

Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A

Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 95/A

Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 94/A

Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94.50/A

The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Turn 4 Pizza, 798F Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 1503 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 95/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

