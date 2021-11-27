Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 14-20

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 14-20.
Arby’s 7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Bojangles 403, 275 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 93.50/A
Burger Barn, 1431 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 92/A
Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 100/A
Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Cracker Barrel 330, 123 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
El Veracruz Mexican Restaurant 2, 761 N. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
Epic Chophouse, 104 S. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99.50/A
Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
Great Wok, 129B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A
Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A
Kyjo’s, 265-C N. Main St., Troutman, 97/A
Los Compadres Mexican Grill, 1841 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 99/A
McAlister’s Deli 1278, 601 River Highway, Mooresville, 93/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Pat’s Place, 207 S. Oakland Ave., Statesville, 96/A
Pic Nik’s, 510 River Highway, Suite 13, Mooresville, 92/A
Rice Fun, 1531-G Cinema Drive, Statesville, 93.50/A
Sebastiano’s, 862-101 Brawley School Road, Suite 101, Mooresville, 95/A
Sorrento Pizza, 1004 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 94/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 94.50/A
The Black-Eye’d Pea Family Restaurant, 862 Brawley School Road, Suite 107, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Turn 4 Pizza, 798F Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Village Inn Pizza Parlor, 1503 Cinema Drive, Statesville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.