Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 15-21

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 15-21.
7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A
Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 93.50/A
Isy Bell’s Café, 1043 N. Main St., Mooresville, 94/A
Lowe’s Distribution Center, 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, 95/A
On Tap, 188 N. Main St., Mooresville, 99/A
Patisserie #2, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 406, Mooresville, 96/A
Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 91.50/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 93.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
