Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 20-26

METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 20-26.

7-Eleven #36075A, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 96/A

Applebee’s #117, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A

Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 1243 Tonewood St., Statesville, 99/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A

Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, 1136 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, 95/A

Subway #18385, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A

Subway #4223, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93.50/A

Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

