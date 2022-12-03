Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 20-26

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 20-26.
7-Eleven #36075A, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 96/A
Applebee’s #117, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 1243 Tonewood St., Statesville, 99/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A
Ledbetter’s Grill & Country Kitchen, 1136 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, 95/A
Subway #18385, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A
Subway #4223, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Taqueria Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.