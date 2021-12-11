Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Big Tiny’s BBQ, 179 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, P.O. Box 246, Stony Point, 94/A
Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 404, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 90/A
Famous Toastery, 134 Mooresville Commons Way Suite H, Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #2684 Deli-Bakery, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Food Lion #812 Deli, 971 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98/A
Fujisan Sushi #2684, 1339 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Food Service, 130 N. Statesville Blvd., Mooresville, 98/A
Julia’s Talley House, 305 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Koala-T-Katering, 119 Marshall Forest Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 1015 W. Front St., Statesville, 91.50/A
On the Nines Bistro and Cocktails, 205 Golf Course Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 98/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 93/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 98.50/A
Table 31, 130 Landing Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 96/A
The Finish Line Restaurant, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Zaxby’s, 288 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.