Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A
Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 90/A
Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 91/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
