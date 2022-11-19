Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 6-12

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 6-12.
Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 96/A
Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Food Lion #2213 Deli, 516-10 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Food Lion #2213 Produce, 516 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Food Lion #64 Produce, 947 Davie Ave., Statesville, 98.50/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Speedy Pies, 2157 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 98/A
Tony’s Pizza, 688 F Bluefield Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Waffle House #667, 1240 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.