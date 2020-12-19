 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov.6-12
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov.6-12

12-20 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 6-12.

Atria of Lake Norman Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 247 East Plaza Dr., Ste N, Mooresville, 94/A

Lowe’s Foods 241 Deli, 125 Center Square Dr., Mooresville, 99/A

Pizza Box, 5135 Taylorsville Hwy., Stony Point, 81.50/B

Subway #18385, 1460 West Memorial Hwy., Union Grove, 93/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

Topics