Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 7-13
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 7-13

11-21 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.

Cantina 1511, 120 Market Place Ave., Suite D, Mooresville, 97/A

Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97/A

Dairy Queen #42033 – Mooresville, 223 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, 98/A

Gunter’s Country Store, 2328 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, 96.50/A

Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 93.50/A

Hello Me, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 93/A

Ingle’s #78 Deli, 3219 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94/A

Kabab N Grill, 123 Trade Court, Mooresville, 94/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #845001, 1102 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96.50/A

Little Caesars #322234, 107 Commons Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, 95/A

Long Island Bagels, 539-N E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 87/B

Maya Restaurant, 1525-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A

McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A

N & T’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 94.50/A

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A

S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House Kitchen, 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Skinners Seafood and Catering, 1022 E. Shelton Ave., Statesville, 96/A

Taco Bell #9585, 101 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 97/A

Terrabella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

The Greenbriar Grill, 308 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A

Waffle House #197, 706 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 90.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

