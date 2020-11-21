 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 8-14
View Comments
featured
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 8-14

{{featured_button_text}}
11-22 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 8-14.

Lowe’s Building B Café, 1000 Lowes Blvd., Mooresville, 95.50/A

Metro Bistro, 336 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rocky River BP, 1327 Shearers Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 90/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics