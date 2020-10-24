Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 11-17.
1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 98.50/A
Best Little Pizza In…, 653 N. Main St., Troutman, 93.50/A
Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 97.50/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484-A River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A
Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Gatherings Catering and Event Center, 232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A
Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 96/A
Hardee’s #1506278, 1203 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 96/A
Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 92/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #14, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 100/A
Marco’s Pizza, 631 Brawley School Road, Unit 400, Mooresville, 97/A
MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Road, Suite B, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Taco Bell #32180, 1047 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 96.50/A
Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant, 3442-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
