Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 17-23
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 17-23

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 17-23.

Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Suite 401, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Arby’s Arg #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A

Big Bite’z Grill II, 843 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Cardinal Café, 342 Mooresville Blvd., Mooresville, 95/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 643 River Highway, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Chopstix, 925 Davie Ave., Statesville, 94.50/A

D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A

D’Laney’s Sports Bar and Grill, 114 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

Debbie’s Snack Bar Union Grove, 1499 Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A

East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 93.50/A

Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 1243 Tonewood St., Statesville, 97/A

Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A

Hooters of Lake Norman, 132 Gallery Center Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Huang’s Chef Chinese Restaurant, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 19, Mooresville, 95/A

IHOP #3367, 476 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Katana Kitchen, 134 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, 95/A

Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 90.50/A

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A

Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 93.50/A

McDonald’s #32812, 1090 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 94/A

Panera Bread 4999, 574 River Highway, Mooresville, 95/A

Phifer’s Hot Wings and BBQ, 1023 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 89/B

Phoenix, 482-B River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A

Sonic #4725, 128 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Southern Treats DBA Full Belly Deli, 104 S. Main St., Troutman, 98/A

Sub Express-Stvl, 126 W. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A

Wendy’s #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A

Wendy’s 22, 159 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

