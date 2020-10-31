Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 18-24

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 18-24.
Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94/A
Chili’s—Mooresville, 603 River Highway, Mooresville, 93.50/A
Chili’s—Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A
El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 W. Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
Support Local Journalism
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Highway Statesville, 96.50/A
Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane, Suite C, Mooresville, 98.50/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A
Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
The 1st RX Grill, 837 N. Center St., Statesville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.