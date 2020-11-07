 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 18-31
11-8 restaurants
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 18-31.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A

Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 95.50/A

Arby’s #7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 97/A

Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A

Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Hwy., Stony Point, 87/B

Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94/A

Chili’s — Mooresville, 603 River Hwy., Mooresville, 93.50/A

Chili’s — Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A

Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A

El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 94.50/A

Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 West Broad St., Statesville, 99/A

Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A

Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 94/A

Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A

Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane, Suite C, Mooresville, 98.50/A

La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A

Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 91.50/A

Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 86/B

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A

Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 96.50/A

McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97.50/A

McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A

Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A

Olde 1849 Pizza and Wing Co., 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 94/A

Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A

Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A

Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 100/A

Shiki #10, 1929 East Broad St., Statesville, 98/A

Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 97/A

The 1st RX Grill, 837 N. Center St., Statesville, 98/A

Turn 4 Pizza, 798 F Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A

Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

