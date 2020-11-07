Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 18-31

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 18-31.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 98.50/A
Apps & Taps, 155 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Arby’s #7950, 110 Julian Place, Troutman, 97/A
Blue Parrot Bar and Grill, 169 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Bojangles #2035, 3103 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A
Captain’s Galley I, 5135 Taylorsville Hwy., Stony Point, 87/B
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94/A
Chili’s — Mooresville, 603 River Hwy., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Chili’s — Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 97/A
Cracker Barrel #142, 1043 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 93/A
El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 94.50/A
Fast Phil’s #21, 2894 Harmony Highway, Harmony, 94/A
Groucho’s Deli of Statesville, 101 West Broad St., Statesville, 99/A
Grow Green Restaurant, 608 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 94.50/A
Hardee’s #1500384, 255 N. Center St., Statesville, 94/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 96.50/A
Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane, Suite C, Mooresville, 98.50/A
La Unica Mexican Restaurant, 482-C River Hwy., Mooresville, 94/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 91.50/A
Little Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 86/B
Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 96.50/A
McDonald’s #24736, 497 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97.50/A
McDonald’s #12149, 975 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96/A
Mi Pueblo #7, 155 Northcross Lane, Statesville, 95.50/A
Olde 1849 Pizza and Wing Co., 721 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 94/A
Red Lobster #712, 1145 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A
Sheetz #405, 1244 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, 98.50/A
Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, 100/A
Shiki #10, 1929 East Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Statesville Auto Auction, 145 Auction Lane, Statesville, 97/A
The 1st RX Grill, 837 N. Center St., Statesville, 98/A
Turn 4 Pizza, 798 F Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, 95/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.
