Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8.
7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A
Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A
Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 92/A
Great Wok, 129-B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A
IHOP #3367, 478 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 96/A
McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Metro Bistro at Home Run Market #19, 2878 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 97/A
Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Showmars—Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Wendy’s #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.