Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 2-8

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 2-8.

7-Eleven #41572, 1505 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 96/A

Bae’s Burgers, 246 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Blu Star Grill, 120A Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 98/A

Five Buys Burgers and Fries, 654 F River Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A

Food Lion #2528 Produce, 529 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 92/A

Great Wok, 129-B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95.50/A

IHOP #3367, 478 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A

Little Pigs Barbecue, 226 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, 96/A

McDonald’s #27908, 107 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Metro Bistro at Home Run Market #19, 2878 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, 97/A

Sabor Latin Street Grill, 279 Williamson Road, Suite G, Mooresville, 90.50/A

Showmars—Mooresville, 138 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 95/A

Subway #25394, 150 S. Main St., Troutman, 99/A

Wendy’s #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

