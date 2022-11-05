Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 23-29

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 23-29.
Best Little Pizza In…, 653 N. Main St., Troutman, 95/A
Bojangles #862, 625 River Highway, Mooresville, 96/A
Bojangles #403, 275 Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Burger Barn, 1431 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A
Captain’s Galley II, 544 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A
Domino’s Pizza #4480, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
East Coast Wings and Grill, 1875 E. Broad St., Statesville, 90.50/A
Edible Arrangements, 638-F River Highway, Mooresville, 99/A
People are also reading…
El Reposo, 150 E. Water St., Statesville, 92.50/A
Flock, 129A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, 96/A
Food Lion #2138 Deli, 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98/A
Hungry Howie’s #638, 1725-B E. Broad St., Statesville, 94/A
Johnny Bruscos #524, 108 Argus Lane Suite C, Mooresville, 92/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #845002, 1005 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 94/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken #G135962, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98/A
King of the Sea, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville, 98.50/A
McDonalds #32813, 1035 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Spirits, 613 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Sheetz #524, 1023 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 100/A
Skinners Seafood and Catering, 1022 E. Shelton Ave., Statesville, 97/A
TOBO’s, 2785 Charlotte Highway, Suite 21-22, Mooresville, 99.50/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539 E. Plaza Drive, Suite V, Mooresville, 95/A
Tony’s Pizza & Subs, 538 Turnersburg Highway, Suite D, Statesville, 99/A
Trane Technologies Cafeteria, 800 Beaty St. — Building E, Davidson, 98.50/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 98.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.