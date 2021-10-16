 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 3-9
0 Comments
alert top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 3-9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
10-17 restaurant inspections
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93.50/A

Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 98/A

Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A

Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A

Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 95/A

Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 94.50/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A

Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A

Pie-In-The-Sky Pizza, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A

Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92/A

Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A

Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A

Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics