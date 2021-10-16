Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 3-9

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 137 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93.50/A
Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, 500 S. Main St., Suite 300, Mooresville, 98/A
Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
Dunkin Donuts #356817, 417 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 95/A
Ghostface Brewing, 427 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 100, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Gordon Hospice House Kitchen, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, 100/A
Johnny’s Farmhouse, 668 River Highway, Mooresville, 92/A
Pie-In-The-Sky Pizza, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Shiki Japanese Restaurant, 335-BB W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92/A
Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
Wendy’s #13, 1807 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.