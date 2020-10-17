 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 4-10
View Comments
top story
Restaurant inspections

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 4-10

{{featured_button_text}}
10-18 restaurants
METRO CREATIVE

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 4-10.

Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A

Chick-Fil-A of Statesville, 228 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A

Love Valley General Store LLC, 175 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, 95.50/A

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monsoon Grill and Sushi, 235 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Mooresville, 97/A

Pie-in-the-Sky, 125-2 N. Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99.50/A

Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics