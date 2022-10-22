Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 9-15

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 9-15.
Buffalo Wild Wings #427, 479 River Highway, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Burritos & Ribs Mexican Grill, 628 S. Main St., Troutman, 94.50/A
Cook Out Restaurant #46 Statesville, 177 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95/A
Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Eddie’s On Lake Norman, 643 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Deli, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Food Lion #2206 Meat & Seafood, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 98/A
Food Lion #2206 Produce, 1088 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Hilton Garden Inn, 159 Gateway Blvd., Mooresville, 96/A
Julia’s Talley House, 305 Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Lake Norman Butchery, 356 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suite B1, Mooresville, 96/A
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Lowe’s Foods 241 Meat & Seafood, 125 Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Nasim’s Kabab, 115-A Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Philly King Xpress, 969 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A
Quality Mart #50, 907 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 97/A
Scratch Kitchen, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 107, Mooresville, 96/A
Subway #27863, 125 A Trade Court, Mooresville, 94/A
Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Waffle House #796, 111 Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, 95.50/A
What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96.50/A
Wild Wok, 1002 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 95.50/A
Zaxby’s #1026, 169 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.