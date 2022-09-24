Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17.
China II, 112-C Argus Lane, Mooresville, 90/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
Cozumel, 246 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, 95/A
Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A
Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A
Jay’s Pizza, 5135 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, 98/A
Kirk’s Catering & Carryout, 3470 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Lunch Box Café, 2022 Shelton Ave., Statesville, 95.50/A
Sakura, 1737 Wilkesboro Highway, Suite 1, Statesville, 96/A
Sharpe’s Café and Catering, 107 Grose St., Harmony, 97/A
Terrabella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.