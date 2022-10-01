Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 18-24

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 18-24.
Bavarian Restaurant Kitchen, 275 N. Main St. F, Troutman, 99.50/A
Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 98/A
Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 94/A
Longhorn Steakhouse #5620, 398 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Shoals Saloon and Grille, 1098 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 90/A
Sunshine’s Café, 1105 Crawford Road, Statesville, 97.50/A
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104, Statesville, 96.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.